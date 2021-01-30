AZDHS: State Farm Stadium adminsters 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Less than three weeks after opening, the state’s first 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix has administered its 100,000th dose.
In total, State Farm Stadium has administered 102,669 doses.
And as of today, Saturday, Jan. 30, a total of 629,845 doses have been administered across the state.
On Monday, the State Farm Stadium site will begin administering second doses to those vaccinated there in January, while also administering as many first doses as before.
Once at full capacity, State Farm Stadium will administer 10,000-12,000 doses per day.
Also on Monday, a second state-run vaccination site opens at ASU’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The site has the same capacity as the State Farm Stadium operation, but for now has its capacity limited to around 500 doses a day because of the limited vaccine supply.
All appointments at the two state-run sites are booked through February, though appointments have been reserved for those vaccinated at a state-run site to receive second doses.
