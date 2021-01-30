FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up for a temperature roller coaster ride!

KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Jan. 30, 2021
By Jaclyn Selesky | January 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM MST - Updated January 30 at 10:31 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to keep us dry and bring on warming trend through the first few days of February. Highs will climb into the upper-70s by Tuesday before another winter storm moves in bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and another round of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers with highs in the upper-50s. Mainly sunny.

