FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up for a temperature roller coaster ride!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to keep us dry and bring on warming trend through the first few days of February. Highs will climb into the upper-70s by Tuesday before another winter storm moves in bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and another round of rain.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers.
SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers with highs in the upper-50s. Mainly sunny.
