HUD Department renews funding for local homeless programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $2.5 billion to renew economic support to thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the country.
From this installment, Arizona will receive more than $46 million.
According to HUD, this funding renews already existing grants, which have dramatically streamlined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”
HUD’s ‘Continuum of Care’ grant funding supports interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness.
In total, Arizona will receive $46,681,615 from the department. And in Tucson and Pima County, numerous organizations will receive installments from the alloted funds to continue support against local homelessness.
[Click here] to take a look at the disbursments, renewed from Fiscal Year 2020. Then select the ‘Arizona’ link under the ‘CoC Award Summary Reports by State/Territory’ section.
