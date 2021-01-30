Picture Rocks woman facing charges in deputy-involved shooting

Deputies were responding to a check welfare call in the 7000 block of North Prorodeo Road in Picture Rocks on Friday, Jan. 29. (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM MST - Updated January 30 at 1:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Picture Rocks area on Friday, Jan. 29.

According to PCSD, a deputy shot a 48-year-old woman after she allegedly shot at deputies. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were responding to the 7000 block of North Prorodeo Road, near North Sandario and West Magee roads, at about 5 p.m. for a check welfare call.

The sheriff’s department says Nadine Bosma was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Aggravated Assault on an Officer.

The investigation is on-going.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

