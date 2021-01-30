Picture Rocks woman facing charges in deputy-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Picture Rocks area on Friday, Jan. 29.
According to PCSD, a deputy shot a 48-year-old woman after she allegedly shot at deputies. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies were responding to the 7000 block of North Prorodeo Road, near North Sandario and West Magee roads, at about 5 p.m. for a check welfare call.
The sheriff’s department says Nadine Bosma was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Aggravated Assault on an Officer.
The investigation is on-going.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
