Red Cross new COVID safety procedure, in need of volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross of Southern Arizona is in dire need of volunteers as the pandemic has decreased the number of people going in to help.
“When I talk to folks about volunteering, they go, ‘I’d like a chance to make a difference.’ I joined for the same reason,” said Dan Cavanagh, a board member and volunteer at the Red Cross of Southern Arizona.
Taylor Gercone volunteers as a blood donor ambassador. She greets, registers and assists people when they walk in to donate.
“I have a passion for healthcare and the community. Coming to the Red Cross just made sense to me especially during a time when they need the help most. The donors are so kind, and all the employees are so kind. It doesn’t feel like work coming in here,” she said.
The organization is also stepping up its COVID safety precautions to keep donors and volunteers safe. The Red Cross has new touchless temperature screening machines that will be used used at all blood drives and donation centers. The machine won’t read a temperature if the person isn’t wearing a mask.
The new devices are just another measure the Red Cross is taking to continue its life saving work.
“Red Cross, as I said, it’s been here a hundred years and it’ll be here another hundred years,” Cavanagh said.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona is hoping to recruit at least 40 more volunteers. Find information to sign up, here.
