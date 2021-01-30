Rillito Park may soon be 24/7 vaccine site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has five PODs right now. A POD is a point of distribution site for the coronavirus vaccine. It’s where people get their shots.
Now it’s on the verge of adding a new site at Rillito Racetrack, which will be a 24/7, six lane drive-thru site.
Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey is telling anyone who will listen that the site “is coming soon.”
When specifically soon is, is still unknown; but in Pima County’s original accelerated vaccination plan, it suggested the site could be open by Feb. 5.
The Arizona Department of Health confirmed plans are underway, but the opening date will depend on vaccine availability.
Pima County says the site is being prepped for a new site but, again, says it depends on how much vaccine is available.
“We could use the assistance and we could use the additional vaccine honestly,” said Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia. “We certainly couldn’t stand one up by ourselves because we’re stretched pretty thin.”
The Rillito site, when it comes on line, will be able to administer 5,000 vaccines a day.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.