TEP warning customers on ongoing phone scam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re a Tucson Electric Power customer and you’re receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a TEP employee threatening to disconnect services for unpaid bills or damaged electric meters, TEP says do NOT give them any information. It’s a scam.
According to the electric company, they’ve received multiple reports from customers about the phone call, where they’re instructed to make a payment over the phone with a pre-paid money card to avoid their services being shut off. And they’re instructed to do it in an hour or less.
The scammers will ask for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.
“These scammers may use an angry or urgent tone of voice to pressure you into making a payment,” says TEP. “Scammers also might entice their intended victims by offering a month of free electric service or bill discounts.”
TEP says the company NEVER uses high-pressure tactics like these to collect payment, and if you receive this phone call, hang up the phone immediately.
The company only contacts customers by phone with automated bill payment reminders as a courtesy, and never demands immediate payment.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.