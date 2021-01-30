WATCH: Large chunk of California highway washed away after winter storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Check this out. A huge chuck of Highway 1 along the coast of California was washed away a day after a massive winter storm moved through Monterey County.
A mud and debris slide took place Friday morning near Rat Creek, causing the stretch of highway to collapse down a slope, about 15 miles south of Big Sur, CA.
Look at the drone images. They show a massive sinkhole in the two-way highway. California news sources say highway debris and water spilled into the ocean during the slide.
Thankfully this portion of Hwy 1 had been closed during the heavy storm due to safety concerns, so no one was hurt.
California transportation crews are now working on assessing the entirety of the damage and cleaning up the mess.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.