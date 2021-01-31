FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure will keep us warm and dry for the first few days of February.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs will be running more than 10 degrees above average by Tuesday. By the middle of next week another weather system will cool us back down and bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.
