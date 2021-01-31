Venice streets empty during carnival season amid pandemic

VENICE, Italy (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, Jan. 30, Venice stood empty as the coronavirus outbreak cast its shadow on what would have been the opening of carnival season.
Thousands of people from all over the world typically visit the city for the annual event centered at St. Mark’s Square, reaching alleyways and canals.
The carnival usually kicks off on a Saturday with a spectacular water parade and artists in costumes, followed by a traditional Venetian boat parade the following day. But none of this is happening this year due to restrictions imposed in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
And it’s not the first time Venice has lived through a pandemic. The city was badly hit by the European plague in the 15th and 16th centuries, and a carnival mask came out of it called the Plague Doctor.
As the canals remain silent, the gondolas are all in dock.
Meanwhile, Venice city hall is putting on a ‘virtual’ carnival. There will be a week of feast, but it will all be online.
