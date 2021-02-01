Vehicle collides into empty building in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A driver lost control of their car Saturday night near 3rd Street and Camelback in Phoenix, causing the car to collide into a building, according to KPHO.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune says the incident happened around 7 p.m. The car was able to enter the building by colliding into glass.
Phoenix fire was able to reinforce the building, which was not occupied at the time of the crash.
Fortune says they don’t believe impairment was a factor.
No further information has been released.
