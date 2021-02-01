FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat for the start of February!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level ridge builds in through the first half of the week bringing us temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. By the middle of the week another weather system will cool us back down into the 60s. Right now, this system is trending drier so big amounts of valley rain and mountain snow are not expected.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
