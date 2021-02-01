Food truck business starts amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a time when many small businesses are closing, one southern Arizona couple chose to start up their own. Greg and Elizabeth Smith decided to open their own food truck business after Greg was furloughed from his executive chef position last March.
“It was a difficult process to go from a career that you’ve built over quite a while,” he said.
Greg and Elizabeth decided to utilize his background in cooking and hers in entrepreneurship.
“I started a community garden. We grow organic food. We can make amazing food obviously through Greg. It was kind of the perfect match,” he said.
The result was Wrapido, their very own food truck. In their eyes, it was a safer business during the pandemic because instead of relying on customers coming to them, they could go directly to their customers.
“We’re in charge of our own density. We get to decide what we’re gonna serve, where we’re gonna serve and how it’s going to be done. There’s a lot of freedom in that,” he Smith said.
While other brick and mortar restaurants are forced to hit pause or close all together, Wrapido continues to be successful. Elizabeth believes that success will only grow once life gets back to being more normal.
“Big events have been canceled, so we would have made a lot more money,” she said.
The food truck is just one part of an even bigger plan. The couple is looking for a commercial size kitchen where they can mentor young chefs and share their unique experience.
“We can help cultivate and support budding chefs, budding entrepreneurs because we have gone through the whole process,” she said. “We have a lot of experience and background and can help other people.”
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.