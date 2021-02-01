Marana Matters’ COVID-19 business loans now open

The application process for the Marana Matters COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program opens on Feb. 1, 2021. (Source: Town of Marana)
February 1, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Applications are now open for the ‘Marana Matters’ program meant to help small businesses that have been struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the Marana Town Council set aside $100,000 which will allow for a maximum award of $2000 per eligible small business for reimbursement of past and ongoing expenses related to the mitigation of the virus.

Businesses must meet several requirements including a variety of eligible expenses and business eligibility requirements.

The application is open from Feb. 1 through June 21, or until funds are exhausted. Those who are deemed eligible for the funds can expect to be reimbursed from March 1 through June 21.

The Marana Matters program operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here, to see program requirements and apply.

