Pandemic changes Pima County’s annual homeless count

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Those working to end homelessness in Pima County are concerned the number of people experiencing poverty has increased due to the pandemic.
“We know from the last ‘Point in Time’ count that we had 579 individuals sleeping outside,” said Daniela Figueroa, board chair of the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homeless (TPCH). “We think that’s increased based off of [what] outreach workers and shelter workers [are seeing].”
Each year, TPCH does a ‘Point in Time’ homeless count. This year, however, a portion of the data is missing.
Officials made the tough decision to cancel the unsheltered count after weighing the risk it posed to both the homeless population and volunteers; many of whom are seniors.
“Taking volunteers from one camp to the next camp to the next camp asking really sensitive questions would be hard from a six-foot distance,” said Jason Thorpe, the collaborative applicant coordinator for the City of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development department.
Data was still digitally collected from shelters and long-term housing programs. That report is set to be released in the spring.
When taking a look at last year’s count, more than 1,500 people were in long-term supportive housing programs, about 1,100 were in emergency shelters, and nearly 600 people were living on the streets or in their cars (a 60% jump from 2019′s unsheltered count).
“There is always a portion of people who do not get counted because they don’t want to be seen,” said Thorpe. “We know the number that we count has never been and will never be a true reflection of the number of people sleeping outside. However, the count helps us track year-over-year trends.”
“Data helps inform [decisions],” Figueroa said.
Still, it won’t be until the 2022 that agencies and nonprofits get a clearer picture of the impact the pandemic has had on homelessness.
“The longer the pandemic continues, the more we will see these numbers rise that were already rising,” said Figueroa. “While CARES Act funding has definitely helped some of this, I think we are definitely in this for the long term.”
