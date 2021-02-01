Paul Durham, Ward 3 Council Member submits resignation

The City Attorney has advised that the City Charter provides for the filling of a vacancy on the council, including a vacancy caused by the resignation of a council member. Under Chapter VIII, Sec. 2 of the Charter, the Mayor and Council will select a qualified elector of Ward 3 to fill such the vacancy caused by Council Member Durham’s resignation. That selection will occur at a regular or special session of the Mayor and Council. The person selected by the Mayor and Council will serve as the Ward 3 council member for the remainder of the existing term.