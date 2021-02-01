Paul Durham, Ward 3 Council Member submits resignation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson City Council Member Paul Durham submitted his notice of resignation today. His letter is available online.
Mayor Romero’s statement on Councilmember Durham’s resignation is as follows:
“I want to thank Council Member Paul Durham for his service to the City of Tucson. Paul has been a dedicated advocate for the residents of Ward 3 and has truly exemplified what it means to be a public servant.”
“I am grateful for his leadership on issues ranging from climate action to affordable housing and will miss his voice on the council. I know this must have been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and I ask our community to join me in thanking him for his service to Tucsonans and respecting his privacy at this time.”
The City Attorney has advised that the City Charter provides for the filling of a vacancy on the council, including a vacancy caused by the resignation of a council member. Under Chapter VIII, Sec. 2 of the Charter, the Mayor and Council will select a qualified elector of Ward 3 to fill such the vacancy caused by Council Member Durham’s resignation. That selection will occur at a regular or special session of the Mayor and Council. The person selected by the Mayor and Council will serve as the Ward 3 council member for the remainder of the existing term.
Durham will continue to serve the Ward 3 constituents until March 1, 2021, which is the day that his resignation will become effective.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.