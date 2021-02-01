Phoenix Mercury inks multi-year contract with Diana Taurasi

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three-time WNBA Champion, nine-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and 2009 WNBA MVP Diana Taurasi signed a multi-year contract and will be suiting up with Phoenix Mercury, the team made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 1.
“Diana has given her entire career to our organization and community, and we don’t take for granted her unrivaled impact on basketball in the Valley,” Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman said. “Her commitment to getting back on the court last year, and the level of play we saw from her in the Wubble, make us confident she has more All-WNBA days ahead of her.”
According to a news release, Taurasi is one of the greatest winners in basketball history, owning a career record of 14-2 in playoff series-deciding games (Game 3 of a best-of-three series, Game 5 of a best-of-five series, and single-elimination games) in the WNBA playoffs. She carries a 20-7 (.741) career record in playoff elimination games, including an 8-2 mark on the road, and is 51-8 (.864) overall in her basketball career in elimination games (includes NCAA Tournament, Olympics, WNBA Playoffs).
“As I’ve said before, as long as Diana wants to play in the WNBA, we want her in a Mercury uniform. She is the heart of our franchise, the first face on our Mount Rushmore, the best winner and competitor in the women’s game,” Pitman said.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.