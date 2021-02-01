Sierra Vista Police arrest man for sexual exploitation of a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Jan. 29, the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man for five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a news release, SVPD launched the investigation into 37-year-old Joshua Rasmussen in December after receiving a tip that claimed a social media account associated with him was used to transfer illicit pictures of children to other users.
Several search warrants were issued by the Cochise County Superior Court to internet service providers, which provided additional information verifying the illegal conduct.
On Friday, Jan. 29, SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents served a search warrant on a residence located in the 500 block of Graham Place. They recovered evidence related to the investigation and also found numerous items of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search.
Rasmussen was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.