St. Mary’s Hospital weight loss programs earn Blue Distinction designation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital has received a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation for Bariatric Surgery.
Hospitals under this designation offer a full range of bariatric surgery care, including surgical, post-op, outpatient follow-up, and patient education and have lower complication rates and fewer readmissions.
“We are proud of our team for their continued dedication of providing quality bariatric healthcare in our community,” said Ryan Harper, St. Mary’s Hospital chief operations officer.
To receive the designation as a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery, a healthcare facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band.
St. Mary’s Bariatrics center also earned full accreditation as a comprehensive bariatric facility by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) of the American College of Surgeons and American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2017.
“We are proud that our bariatrics care team at St. Mary’s Hospital is recognized for the care that we provide,” said Dr. Guillermo Higa, Bariatric Surgery Medical director for St Mary’s hospital and Carondelet Health Network Hospitals. “Those who are considering surgical weight loss are encouraged to consult with their primary care physician or a bariatric surgeon about the risks and benefits,” Dr. Higa explained.
For more information, visit carondelet.org/services/bariatric-surgery.
