Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting at Paradise Valley resort

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect was shot and killed by deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after police say he barricaded himself inside a Paradise Valley hotel room Saturday morning, according to KPHO.
According to the Paradise Valley Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a room at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort at 8 a.m. Police say they took two suspects into custody without incident, but a third man who was armed refused to leave the room and barricaded himself inside.
A SWAT team eventually made entry into the room where police say the suspect confronted the deputies and threatened them with a gun. The MCSO SWAT team shot the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.