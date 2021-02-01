USP Tucson inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another United States Penitentiary Tucson inmate is dead after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, 64-year-old Charles Purly Romero tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, January 8. Officials say he was immediately placed in medical isolation and the staff provided treatment while monitoring his symptoms. However, on Monday, January 11, Romero was transported to a local hospital for treatment due to respiratory distress.
Officials say Romero had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that put him at risk for developing more severe symptoms from the COVID-19 disease.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, hospital officials pronounced Romero dead.
He sentenced in the District of New Mexico to a life sentence for armed bank robbery and aggravated sexual abuse. Romero had been in custody at USP Tucson since September 10, 2009.
