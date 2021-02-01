Wildcats: Bruschi is back

Bruschi is one of four Wildcats to be enshrined in the NFF College Hall of Fame. A consensus All-American in 1994 and 1995, Bruschi was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 and won the Morris Trophy as the conference’s best defensive lineman. He ended his college career in 1995 with 52 sacks, which tied for the most in NCAA history. The California native and the “Desert Swarm” led the nation in scoring defense in 1992 and rushing defense in 1993 as the Wildcats recorded their first 10-win season in program history and defeated Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. Bruschi earned MVP honors in the game.