Arizona to embrace sports betting in deal with tribes
Under the proposal, Arizonans would be allowed to bet on professional and college sports at tribal casinos. (Source: WWNY)
By Associated Press | February 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM MST - Updated February 2 at 1:08 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizonans would be allowed to bet on professional and college sports at tribal casinos and at sites owned by pro sports teams under a proposal that is part of an update to the state’s deal allowing Native American tribes to run casinos.

The wide-ranging proposal introduced in the Arizona House on Monday, Feb. 1, would also allow bets to be placed online, fantasy sports wagering, and add limited Keno games at off-track betting locations and social clubs like the American Legion.

Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler is sponsoring the proposal. He says it will bring an as-yet unknown boost to state revenue.

