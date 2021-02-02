Arizona to embrace sports betting in deal with tribes

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizonans would be allowed to bet on professional and college sports at tribal casinos and at sites owned by pro sports teams under a proposal that is part of an update to the state’s deal allowing Native American tribes to run casinos.
The wide-ranging proposal introduced in the Arizona House on Monday, Feb. 1, would also allow bets to be placed online, fantasy sports wagering, and add limited Keno games at off-track betting locations and social clubs like the American Legion.
Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler is sponsoring the proposal. He says it will bring an as-yet unknown boost to state revenue.
