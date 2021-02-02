Arizona Walgreens pharmacies won’t get the vaccine just yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Walgreens is set to start vaccine distribution at stores across the country, but that won’t be the case for pharmacies in Arizona.
The pharmacy giant announced Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, the vaccine will go to stores in 14 states and Puerto Rico, as part of the federal government’s partnership with Walgreens and CVS, according to a news release from the company. The expansion covers Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.
However, Arizona isn’t on the list.
Leaders with the company said the CDC chose where Walgreens would vaccinate, which includes primarily underserved areas and high-risk populations, the release stated.
Walgreens is working with a number of states to help with local vaccination efforts, but Arizona isn’t part of that partnership for the time being.
Shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive at retail pharmacies across the country, per a Biden administration order.
