AZDHS will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Phoenix Municipal Stadium tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is opening up registration for 21,000 more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
According to a news release, the additional appointments will be available to prioritized Arizonans at the new state-run vaccination site at Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Appointments will be available from Friday, Feb. 5 through Thursday, Feb. 18, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those who receive their first vaccinations at State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium will have a guaranteed appointment for second doses at the same vaccination site.
Last week, Governor Ducey issued an executive order requiring all vaccine providers that have received more than 1,000 doses and had over 40% of those doses remaining unused to submit a plan to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).
Plans submitted by counties and health care providers identified available doses of the Pfizer vaccine and allowed ADHS to open up additional appointments at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
“Arizona acted quickly to ensure these vaccine doses will go to Arizonans with urgency, rather than sitting in a freezer,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “With State Farm Stadium and our new Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Arizona has dramatically increased the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered each day.”
New improvements to the state’s vaccine registration website is now availible. One feature shows the next available appointment rather than requiring a user to search by day for appointments.
Information about all the vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at AZDHS website.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with an operator who can assist.
