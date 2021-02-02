Country Thunder postpones music festival and announces October headliners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time, officials have postponed the Country Thunder music festival due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The new dates will be October 14 through 17 at the Canyon Moon Ranch.
According to an AZ Family article, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer says “Today is cause for celebration. The time is now to deliver on the anticipation and excitement of some of the greatest country music fans anywhere on the planet!”
The headliners will be Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch and more.
Weekend general admission passes, single-day tickets, camping and more are still available and can be ordered on their website or by calling 1-865-388-0007.
Country Thunder will also honor tickets sold for last year’s canceled festival. Current ticket holders will automatically be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.
