Distilled Spirits Council of the United States supports house bill to allow to-go cocktails in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) today supported Arizona Representative Jeff Weninger in introducing legislation HB 2773 to allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars.
“The path to recovery for Arizona’s hospitality businesses will last long beyond the end of the pandemic, and cocktails to-go has already proven to be a critical part of their survival in many states across the U.S.,” said Adam Smith, DISCUS Vice President of State Government Relations. “Making consumer-friendly measures like cocktails to-go permanent provides local bars, restaurants and distilleries with a sustained source of much-needed revenue as they get back on their feet. We applaud Representative Weninger for taking action to create additional convenience for consumers and support hospitality businesses through cocktails to-go.”
Currently, more than 30 states plus the District of Columbia are allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go, bottled spirits to-go or both. Iowa and Ohio have both made cocktails to-go permanent and other states, including Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the District of Columbia are considering doing the same.
