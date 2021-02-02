Distilled Spirits Council of the United States supports house bill to allow to-go cocktails in Arizona

“The path to recovery for Arizona’s hospitality businesses will last long beyond the end of the pandemic, and cocktails to-go has already proven to be a critical part of their survival in many states across the U.S.,” said Adam Smith, DISCUS Vice President of State Government Relations. “Making consumer-friendly measures like cocktails to-go permanent provides local bars, restaurants and distilleries with a sustained source of much-needed revenue as they get back on their feet. We applaud Representative Weninger for taking action to create additional convenience for consumers and support hospitality businesses through cocktails to-go.”