‘Don’t drive high’: Attorney concerned pot-related traffic crashes may increase with legal weed

“You can be prosecuted for and convicted of drug DUI,” he said. “That’s just like an alcohol DUI in the sense that it carries some very hefty penalties, including jail time, potentially large fines [and] you can have your driver’s license suspended. What you choose to do in your home I’m not commenting on that. But don’t - and what I mean by don’t do it is - don’t get behind the wheel if you have just used marijuana. Your impairment could hurt someone … or much worse.”