‘Don’t drive high’: Attorney concerned pot-related traffic crashes may increase with legal weed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As more dispensaries get the green light to sell recreational marijuana, authorities are urging people to stop and think before getting behind the wheel impaired.
It comes as some experts warn of an increase in marijuana-related traffic deaths in states that have already legalized the drug.
“As a personal injury lawyer, I am absolutely concerned,” said Marc Lamber, an attorney at Fennemore Craig, P.C. in Phoenix.
Lamber knows firsthand the devastation driving high can cause.
“Once you hurt someone because of your impairment, or worse; you kill someone, you’re changing the life of that person, you’re changing the life of that family and you’re changing your own life,” he said.
Lamber has been keeping an eye on other states that have legalized marijuana.
“Everything is new and even in states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the data hasn’t been collected for the entirety of that time,” he said. “What we are seeing in some states like Colorado and Washington is they have had like a two-fold increase in the number of TCH-positive fatality.”
It’s an increase Lamber doesn’t want to see in Arizona.
However, it may take a while for drug driving enforcement to catch up with drinking and driving.
“For alcohol, it’s been unlawful to drive and drink since the 1900s. I think the earliest law was in 1910 and that was in New York,” said Lamber. “Since 1950, there has been a breathalyzer for alcohol.”
THC, though, is detected through the blood.
“Some of the things they are testing out right now is they have police drug vans,” said Lamber. “[Where] you have police officers who are certified phlebotomists; meaning people who can actually draw the blood. So, you’re not in all cases having to send people to the hospital or police station to have their blood drawn.”
Unlike alcohol, Lamber says there is no standard amount for drug impairment. So, authorities only have to show impairment to the “slightest degree.”
“You can be prosecuted for and convicted of drug DUI,” he said. “That’s just like an alcohol DUI in the sense that it carries some very hefty penalties, including jail time, potentially large fines [and] you can have your driver’s license suspended. What you choose to do in your home I’m not commenting on that. But don’t - and what I mean by don’t do it is - don’t get behind the wheel if you have just used marijuana. Your impairment could hurt someone … or much worse.”
There are many conflicting studies on this topic, but one thing researchers agree on is more time and testing is needed. Marijuana can stay in the body for days, so toxicology tests don’t always prove a driver was impaired at the time of a crash.
