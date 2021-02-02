FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mid-Week System Brings Breezes and Cooler Air... No Rain.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near 80 degrees Tuesday. Our dry, warm and partly cloudy conditions continue tomorrow. Mid-week system is weakening. No rain or snow this far south. Breezy to gusty conditions tomorrow and Thursday along with cooler air is all we’ll receive. 60s return briefly Thursday and Friday before the low 70s return for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.