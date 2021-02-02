Fox Tucson Theatre joins Arizona independent performing arts venues in ‘I ♥ AZ’s independent venues’ T-shirt promotion

By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 1, 2021 at 9:33 PM MST - Updated February 2 at 5:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fox Tucson Theatre along with fifteen of Arizona’s independent music venues have teamed up to release a special “I ♥ AZ’S Independent Venues” T-shirt (and other collateral) designed to celebrate and benefit these spaces, all of which have been unable to host regular concerts for nearly a year.

The back of the T-shirt features all 16 participating venue names; 12 from Phoenix, Flagstaff, Mesa and Tempe and four from Tucson including Fox Tucson Theatre, 191 Toole, Club Congress and The Rialto Theatre.

Many of these businesses will soon approach one full year without any income, and those that have found a way to create a new source of revenue have not been able to generate earnings that come close to their pre-pandemic operations.

“The Fox is proud to be part of an incredible, interconnected network of incredible music venues here in Arizona. We encourage everyone to show their Arizona music lover pride in style!” said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit the 16 venues and the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund. The collaborative apparel including a T-shirt, tank top, hoodie, and koozie are available for pre-order now htto://www.heartaz.net.

Participating venues include:

PHOENIX

Celebrity Theatre

Crescent Ballroom

Last Exit Live

The Nash

The Rebel Lounge

The Rhythm Room

The Trunk Space

The Womack

Valley Bar

TUCSON

191 Toole

Club Congress

Fox Tucson Theatre

The Rialto Theatre

FLAGSTAFF

The Orpheum Theater

MESA

Nile Theater

TEMPE

Marquee Theatre

