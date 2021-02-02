Fox Tucson Theatre joins Arizona independent performing arts venues in ‘I ♥ AZ’s independent venues’ T-shirt promotion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fox Tucson Theatre along with fifteen of Arizona’s independent music venues have teamed up to release a special “I ♥ AZ’S Independent Venues” T-shirt (and other collateral) designed to celebrate and benefit these spaces, all of which have been unable to host regular concerts for nearly a year.
The back of the T-shirt features all 16 participating venue names; 12 from Phoenix, Flagstaff, Mesa and Tempe and four from Tucson including Fox Tucson Theatre, 191 Toole, Club Congress and The Rialto Theatre.
Many of these businesses will soon approach one full year without any income, and those that have found a way to create a new source of revenue have not been able to generate earnings that come close to their pre-pandemic operations.
“The Fox is proud to be part of an incredible, interconnected network of incredible music venues here in Arizona. We encourage everyone to show their Arizona music lover pride in style!” said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock.
Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit the 16 venues and the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund. The collaborative apparel including a T-shirt, tank top, hoodie, and koozie are available for pre-order now htto://www.heartaz.net.
Participating venues include:
PHOENIX
Celebrity Theatre
Crescent Ballroom
Last Exit Live
The Nash
The Rebel Lounge
The Rhythm Room
The Trunk Space
The Womack
Valley Bar
TUCSON
191 Toole
Club Congress
Fox Tucson Theatre
The Rialto Theatre
FLAGSTAFF
The Orpheum Theater
MESA
Nile Theater
TEMPE
Marquee Theatre
