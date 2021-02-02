Gov. Ducey applauds lawmakers for supporting Arizona health forest initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey is praising the efforts of state lawmakers for fighting the threat of wildfires in Arizona while expanding opportunities for low-risk inmates in the state’s correctional facilities.
Ducey says House and Senate legislation matches his $23.8 million multi-agency proposals to build on proven methods that protect communities from the fires that rage across thousands of acres each year.
“Our heroic and selfless firefighters put their lives on the line year after year to protect people, pets and property,” Gov. Ducey said. “Our proactive Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative is a major shift in our strategy to reduce wildfire risk and protect our communities.”
Wildfires ravaged close to 980,000 acres in Arizona last year, the second most severe year for total acres burned. Two of the largest fires, the Bighorn fire north of Tucson burned 119,987 acres and the Bush fire east of Mesa burned 193,455 acres. Both threatened Arizona communities for much of the early summer.
To combat fires like these, Governor Ducey is focused on laying out a path for an at least fivefold increase in the amount of wildfire-prone lands treated to reduce wildfire risk.
The Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative addresses the risk of wildfires through three related components:
- Creating greater state capacity to reduce wildfire fuels around our communities
- Making greater use of partner capacity to reduce wildfire fuels
- Increasing partnerships to reduce wildfire risks on federal lands neighboring our communities
If you would like to learn more about the initiative, check out this document released by Gov. Ducey’s office.
