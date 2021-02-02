Heart transplant doesn’t discourage ASU freshman, it inspires her

“It was interesting because Olivia was in the hospital room when the doctors came in, and Jodi had just gone down to the hospital cafeteria,” Rod said about his wife. “I had gone home to shower and then went to my office to pick something up. Olivia was alone in the room when the doctors actually came in and told her that they had a donor. … The doctor told us later that he actually had four heart offers within 24 hours. We had waited for two years, then all of a sudden we had four heart offers.”