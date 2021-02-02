PCC postpones this weekend’s baseball, basketball games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College announced on Tuesday, Feb. 2, that it has postponed baseball and basketball games in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.
The college hopes to reschedule Friday and Saturday’s baseball doubleheaders against the College of Southern Nevada as well as Saturday’s men’s and women’s basketball games against Arizona Western College.
The baseball team is scheduled to play the College of Southern Nevada on Monday, Feb. 8, in a single game at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 9, in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
The women’s and men’s basketball teams are scheduled to play at Cochise College Feb. 9 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectively. The basketball teams are scheduled to host Central Arizona College on Feb. 13 with the women’s game at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4:00 p.m.
