PCSD searches to identify suspects after profanities, swastikas discovered along school building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify the suspect(s) involved in a vandalism incident discovered Monday morning.
On February 1st, 2021, at approximately 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the Sonoran Desert Academy, located at 2335 West Sunset road, in reference to a report of vandalism.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered several portions of the school had been spray-painted with profanities and swastikas.
PCSD Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case and say they have a zero-tolerance for this type of crime.
Detectives are searching for information that may lead to the apprehension of the people responsible for the damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.