UPDATE: Piece of Old Tucson history saved after ending up in scrapyard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A piece of Old Tucson history showed up in a scrapyard this week, but it won’t meet its demise there.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, KOLD News 13 received a photo that showed the white crane dolly that sat outside Old Tucson at a scrapyard on the south side of town.
KOLD reached out to Pima County for answers. In September 2020, Old Tucson closed due to the impact of COVID-19 and the county said it would assume responsibility for the facility.
The county said the dolly was moved to the scrapyard by the Old Tucson Company, which owned the dolly and once operated the attraction, because it was leaking mercury.
The story has a happy ending. A worker at the scrapyard said it has been purchased by a unknown supporter.
According to a Facebook post, the buyer is Jeff Eppley. KOLD has reached out to him to talk about the purchase.
At the end of the year, it was announced that Trail Dust Town would open “Western Film MOVIseum” to house the Bob Shelton collection that was previously on display at Old Tucson.
The county said it has not started moving any of Shelton’s stuff yet.
In December 2020, KOLD’s Dan Marries sat down with Bob Shelton’s widow Carolyn. You can read more HERE or watch the video below.
