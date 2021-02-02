Pima County eyeing Rillito Park as vaccination site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is looking at possible locations to open up a mass vaccination site. One location being discussed is Rillito Park near First Avenue and River Road. Though, this could leave the Rillito Park Farmers Market in search of a new home.
“When I was a kid there was a great president who said ask not what your country can do for you, well in this case its ask not what you’re county can do for you but what you can do for your county,” said Scott Brayer, the Owner, Lasagna and more.
Brayer is a vendor at the Rillito Park Farmers Market. When he found out about the possible move to make way for a vaccination site he was not concerned. He says he understands how important it is to make sure fellow community members are protected against COVID-19.
“The bottom line is the needs of the many out weigh the needs of the few,” said Brayer. “Whatever the new normal is we don’t get to it until we get beyond the pandemic.”
Though, before any final decisions are made Brayer wants the county to consider allowing the market and vaccine site to coexist.
“If you can make that work you would be helping 100 and something businesses, " said Brayer.
If the farmers market does move, they are looking at Brandi Fenton Park. It’s about three miles down the road from Rillito park. Brayer says if they move his sales may dip for a few weeks but, his customers are loyal and as long as they knew where to find the market, there should be a problem.
“When we move, if we move, wherever we move, the word gets around,” said Brayer. “It shouldn’t really effect us except the inconvenience of setting up a new place and learning a new moment.”
The company that manages the Farmer’s Market, Heirloom says the county will meet in the coming days to discuss logistics. For now, the Rillito Market will continue with business as usual. They are open Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.