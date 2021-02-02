Teen killed by older brother in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Chandler Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was shot by his 21-year-old brother before the elder sibling turned the gun on himself Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
The teen and 21-year-old Layton Eskeets were sitting in a car parked at an apartment complex Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, when some sort of altercation ensued, according to a report from AZ Family. That’s when investigators believe Eskeets shot and killed his younger brother before killing himself.
