Tucson Roadrunners partners with YMCA of Southern Arizona for cardboard cutouts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hockey season is almost here and now fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves.
The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have partnered with the YMCA of Southern Arizona to put cut out of fans in the Tucson Arena for the season.
“A cutout is another way for Roadrunners fans to show their support of the team as well as support one of our special community partners,” Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said.
The cutouts cost $50 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the YMCA of Southern Arizona. Fans are invited to get creative with their cutouts and they can include: themselves, a loved one or even a pet.
Cutouts purchased this week will be in Tucson Arena for the team’s official home opener on Tuesday, February 18 against San Jose.
The cutouts will be available for fans to collect at the end of the season.
Cutouts can be ordered by clicking HERE.
