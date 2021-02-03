Arizona Fry’s Food Stores associates to receive additional wages and health care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new labor agreement for Fry’s Food Stores associates working at 123 stores in Arizona will now have increased wages and ensured access to affordable, comprehensive health care coverage, the announcement came in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“These agreements come after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees,” Monica Garnes, president of the Fry’s division said. “I want to thank our associate for not only supporting this agreement but for the amazing friendly and caring service they provide to our customers every day. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates.”
The agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 99 includes significant wage increases over the next three years, enhancements to the Health and Welfare benefits package and a ratification bonus for eligible associates.
This agreement covers more than 19,500 associates throughout Arizona.
