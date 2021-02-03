ATF searches for suspect in Payson gun store burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary at a Payson gun store Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Officials said the crime happened at around 5:30 a.m. at Rim Country Guns, where the suspect — who was caught on surveillance video — took 14 guns from the store, according to a report by AZ Family.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the Payson Police Department hotline at 928-HOT-TIPS or the ATF hotline at 1-888-283-8477
