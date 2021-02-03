Attorney General Brnovich files lawsuit to halt DHS Immigration Policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit today against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and federal officials over its new policy to pause nearly all deportations for 100 days.
The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to rule the new policy violates federal law and Arizona’s existing agreement with DHS.
According to a news release, the lawsuit claims halting deportations for 100 days raises serious safety concerns for Arizona communities, sighting the plan releases individuals charged with or convicted of crimes into Arizona communities. There are serious concerns that DHS’ new policy will further stress hospitals and social services at the local and county level who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is unconscionable for DHS to release potentially dangerous detainees into our state, especially when no efforts are made to coordinate with applicable courts and probation departments. I am asking the court to enforce the law,” Attorney General Brnovich said. “As a first-generation American I support the need for comprehensive immigration reform, but it cannot be achieved through untenable executive orders.”
The Attorney General’s Office says within the first three days of the enacted policy, DHS released 27 aliens in the Phoenix area, the third-highest number in the country.
