Authorities search for suspect wanted for threatening to kill another driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including assault, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
Michael Floris, 23, is accused of threatening to kill a woman in Mesa on July 11, 2020, according to a news release from the department. The incident happened on State Route 60, where Floris drove along the passenger’s side of the woman’s car and yelled at her.
Floris pointed a gun at the woman and told her he was going to kill her, the release stated. The woman got off the freeway and filmed the ordeal. That’s how investigators were able to identify Floris as the suspect.
Investigators believe Floris could be in southern California but he also has ties to Phoenix and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts should call the Department of Public Safety at 877-272-8329 or submit an online tip by clicking here.
