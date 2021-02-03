AZ county leaders urged to prioritize COVID vaccine for people with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Advocates from disability organizations in Arizona are asking leaders of all 15 counties in the state to immediatly prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals with disabilities and their caregivers in Phase 1 A, B and C.
According to the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Network, who sent out the signed letter to county leaders Wednesday, “an overwhelming body of evidence demonstrates that individuals with disabilities are at least several times more likely than the general population to suffer profound health effects or to die from COVID-19.”
The letter was signed by more than 700 individuals, asking that counties address this matter immediately.
The organization asks for the following people with disabilities to be included in the latest inoculation phases:
* Individuals with Down Sydrome, particularly those over 40;
* People with disabilities at any age receiving long-term services through the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) and the Division of Developmental Disabilities;
* And members of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) community who currently live in Department of Economic Security (DES) group homes.
According to the organization, a recent analysis showed people with IDD have the third highest risk of COVID-19 death and are three times more likely to die than the general population. And people with DS are 10 times more likely to die from complications to the coronavirus.
Additionally, the organization says data revealed that the risk of death for an individual with DS after age 40 is equivalent to the risk of death for an individual without DS after the age of 80.
Due to these findings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added DS to the list of medical conditions that increase a person’s risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Now, the CDC recommends that individuals with DS, particularly those over 40 and/or those younger than 40 with significant comorbidities, be prioritized under 1B for COVID-19 vaccination.
Look at the entire letter below:
