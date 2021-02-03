Beloved Tucson teacher dies from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Nearly 1,800 people in Pima County have died from COVID-19. Each is a person with a story. Ismael Arce, a beloved Tucson High School teacher last his battle with the virus – he was 51-years-old.
“It’s a tremendous loss and there really are no words,” said Shawna Rodriguez, the Principal of Tucson High School. “He was truly part of the fabric of Tucson High and what it meant to be a Badger.”
Arce taught and coached the boys varsity soccer team at Tucson High for nearly two decades.
“I think the reason he was so powerful is that he inspired young people to be able to think for themselves,” said Rodriguez.
Jimmy Bosanga was a student in Mr. Arce’s history class last semester. The two never met in person only over Zoom. But, Bosanga says even through his laptop, he could feel this teacher was different.
“He was more than a teacher, I looked at him like he was my dad,” said Bosanga. “I listened to him and always tried my best to be good in his class and make him feel proud of me.”
Today, Bosanga wore his soccer jersey in Mr. Arce’s honor.
“He’s a soccer player, a coach, we would always talk about that before class,” said Bosanga.
Mr. Arce immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when he was young. He grew up in poverty, he lived in a house with no windows. But, he always had soccer— the same sport that helped in transition to life in America.
“He was so proud of being able to share his story with his students and having them be able to learn how far he came,” said Rodriguez. “He was vulnerable, he wanted students to know they should be proud of who they are.”
Romina Valencia a former student of Mr. Arce’s says she was going through a tough time and started ditching class, but Mr. Arce changed that.
“He helped me, he told me It’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to have feelings and its okay to feel down sometimes and I shouldn’t feel ashamed of it,” said Valencia. “I just hope he’s proud of me.”
Those who knew him best say Mr. Arce lived each day like it was blessing, that he was simply a good man who wanted to and did make a difference.
“There is never going to be another Mr. Arce,” said Rodriguez.
Mr. Arce is survived by his wife, three children and his four-month-old grandchild. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his funeral expenses. If you wish to donate, you can do so at the following link HERE.
