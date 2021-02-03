Data shows Covid treatment drugs effective against new strains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona continues to be a top testing site for COVID clinical trials. Dr. Anita Kohli, director of clinical research at AZ Liver Health, has led clinical trials in Tucson since last July. The research has helped lead to the emergency use authorization of Eli Lilly and Regeneron medications used to help COVID patients.
“There was a lot of data in controversy whether these drugs would be efficacious against these strains of coronavirus that were detected in South Africa and Europe,” Dr. Kohli said. “They appear to be active which is very exciting news.”
The medications seem to work against the new strains. Now, trial sites are continuing their research to keep up with the virus if or when it mutates further. Dr. Kohli expects trials to continue until at least the end of this summer.
“You know initially when the COVID trials went on, we thought we would be done and have great therapeutics by January or February. Clearly that’s not the case. The trials are still on going. With every new strain there will be new drugs tested,” she said.
Along with antibody drugs, the clinic will soon start testing antivirals. These medicines are similar to ones used against the flu or HIV. Dr. Kohli said antivirals are typically oral drugs and easier to give people than antibody medicines.
“Monoclonal antibodies are infusions. They’re a little more difficult to give to administer to patients because they’re infusions. Having oral antivirals, if they can be developed, would be a game changer,” she said.
The AZ Liver Health is actively recruiting trials participants who have recently been diagnosed with COVID or have symptoms. You can receive a COVID test at the clinic if you aren’t sure whether you have the virus. During your first visit, you will discuss trial options and often begin treatment. Call (520) 445-4000 or visit azclinicaltrials.com for more information.
