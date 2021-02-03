“Dump them!” This Valentine’s Day you can reserve a dumpster for your ex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “I broke up with my ex cause he/she was just trash.”
We all know it’s true, so book them a stay where they belong -- in the dumpster!
But you will have to act fast.
Now through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, you can tell Hotels.com why your ex deserves a stay in the dumps.
Did they cheat on you? Call by a not-so-cute pet name? Or maybe they forgot your McFlurry on the food run?
Whatever the case, they want to know what he/she did, but it wouldn’t be right if everything was about your ex.
So, after airing your grievances, don’t forget to mention where your dreamiest hotel stay would be. In return, you’ll be entered to win a suite reward for yourself in the form of a $300 Hotels.com gift card.
The best part, there is no expiration date on the card, so it’s ready for check-in when you are! 15 lucky winners will be chosen for the ‘get over them getaway.’
Are your exes actually sleeping in an actual dumpster? No, it’s not THAT crazy of a program, but imagine the satisfaction and closure you’ll get while sleeping in a plush five-star hotel bed after sending them to the dumps.
To commemorate the special Valentine’s 2021 dumping, you’ll even get a booking confirmation email for your ex’s figurative V-Day Dumpster Stay.
CLICK HERE, to put your ex where they belong!
