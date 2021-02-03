Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale passes away after battling COVID-19

Prior to his elected offices, Hale served as Assistant Attorney General for the Navajo Nation and was special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council. He also served as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Laguna Tribal Court system. Hale is also known for his term as Chair of the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission at the time of the negotiation of the San Juan River Basin Water Right Settlement Agreement. That agreement went on to be ratified by Congress after it was signed in 2005. In 2004, Hale was also appointed to serve the remaining term of an Arizona State Senate seat by former Governor Janet Napolitano. That seat was previously held by Jack Jackson, Sr. He served in the state senate until 2011. From 2011 to 2017, Hale was elected to serve in the Arizona State House of Representatives.