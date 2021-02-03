Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale passes away after battling COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 24th Navajo Nation Council recently learned former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale passed away Tuesday.
Officials say Hale was battling the coronavirus when the Navajo Nation Council heard of his condition on Friday.
Hale previously served as the second president of the Navajo Nation from 1995 to 1998.
“The Navajo Nation prays for the family and relatives of our leader, Hon. Albert Hale. As a former president of the Navajo Nation, he is remembered for his service and dedication to the Navajo People, which continued beyond the borders of the Nation when he was called to represent our district in the Arizona Legislature. We recognize his positive contributions to the development of numerous initiatives that have advanced the causes of Navajo People both at home and abroad,” said Speaker Seth Damon.
Prior to his elected offices, Hale served as Assistant Attorney General for the Navajo Nation and was special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council. He also served as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Laguna Tribal Court system. Hale is also known for his term as Chair of the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission at the time of the negotiation of the San Juan River Basin Water Right Settlement Agreement. That agreement went on to be ratified by Congress after it was signed in 2005. In 2004, Hale was also appointed to serve the remaining term of an Arizona State Senate seat by former Governor Janet Napolitano. That seat was previously held by Jack Jackson, Sr. He served in the state senate until 2011. From 2011 to 2017, Hale was elected to serve in the Arizona State House of Representatives.
Hale was Áshiihí, born for Tódích’íi’nii. His maternal grandparents were Hónágháahnii and his paternal grandparents were Kinya’áanii. He was born in Ganado and was raised in Klagetoh on the Navajo Nation. Hale was married to Dr. Paula Hale and leaves behind his children and grandchildren.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.