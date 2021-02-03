Fry’s to give out COVID-19 vaccine at 50 stores across Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s will help vaccinate people in Arizona’s phase 1B at 50 stores across Maricopa County. The grocery store chain was asked by both county and state health care leaders to give the vaccine to those 75 years old and older.
Fry’s will get a limited number of the Moderna vaccine to give to eligible patients, according to a report by AZ Family. Appoints can be made online and once patients get their first shot, they’ll be signed up for the second dose.
For now, appointments at the Maricopa County stores are limited to those who are 75 and older.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.