Grand Canyon University sues federal government for nonprofit status rejection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grand Canyon University filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education after it refused to grant the institution nonprofit status.
Grand Canyon University is a private, Christian school located in Phoenix that serves thousands of both on-campus and online students. According to the Arizona Republic, the school received approval from the Internal Revenue Service, state agencies and its accrediting board to return to nonprofit status in 2018 after operating as a for-profit college for more than a decade.
However, the school wasn’t able to refer to itself as a nonprofit institution and still had to follow for-profit requirements.
The school’s relationship with a for-profit venture was questioned by the Department of Education when the agency denied the school’s request for nonprofit status two years ago. Since then, the IRS and other agencies recognize the school as a nonprofit, but not the Department of Education.
The lawsuit alleges the Department of Education is violating First Amendment and the Administrative Procedures Act, the Republic reports.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.