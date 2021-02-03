Mayor Romero, Council Member Durham release statement on proposed appointment for Ward 3 Council seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Regina Romero and Council Member Paul Durham released the following statements after Mayor Romero announced a Special Meeting of Mayor & Council on Monday, March 1st at 5:30 p.m. to fill the vacancy of Council Member Durham, whose resignation is effective at 5 p.m. that day.
The statement is as follows:
“Karin has previously been elected by the residents of Ward 3, knows the neighborhoods, understands city government, and can step into the role without a learning curve, which is particularly valuable during these unprecedented times,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Council Member Durham and I believe Karin is the best choice, and we wanted to propose this early ahead of the March 1st Special Meeting to help ensure a smooth transition and avoid uncertainty. I also believe that we should not appoint someone who is running for the Ward 3 seat to avoid the perception of tipping the scale for any one candidate.”
“I again want to thank Council Member Durham for his commendable service to the City of Tucson and tireless dedication to advocating on behalf of the residents of Ward 3.”
“I support the nomination of Karin Uhlich to serve the remainder of my term,” said Council Member Paul Durham. “Karin knows the issues facing Ward 3, and will be able to step in and work with my staff to ensure the continuity of services. It has been an honor to serve the residents of Ward 3, and I know they will be in good hands with Karin.”
